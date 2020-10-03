Hathras Case: ‘Caste and Politics Have Merged Under BJP and RSS’

First let us talk facts. The fact is that in most cases, that are happening from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh, the accused are upper caste, savarnas. If you see the way crimes are happening, the method mirrors an exceptional kind of brutality. Whenever a Dalit man is killed in Gujarat or in Uttar Pradesh, it gives a hope to the upper caste people who may be illiterate, a constable, a judge, a vice-chancellor or a physicist. When a Dalit is brutalised it lightens the mood of the upper caste people from California to Kanpur. This is a kind of counter revolution happening and India is at that phase of this history, and many many more Dalits will have to sacrifice themselves.