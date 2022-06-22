Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP, Independents Win Big; AAP Opens Its Account
The BJP has won eight of the 18 municipal councils in the state so far, while Independents have won five.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the Haryana Municipal Election, the counting of votes of which are taking place on Wednesday, 22 June.
The election was held on Sunday for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal bodies.
Of the 18 municipal councils, the results of 15 have been declared so far, State Election Commission Secretary Inder Jeet was reported as saying by news agency PTI. The results for the Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh and Palwal councils are yet to be declared.
The BJP has won eight councils so far, while its alliance partner, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has bagged one. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also won one council, while Independents won five, the official added.
Haryana CM ML Khattar Congratulates BJP Winners
On the other hand, of the 28 municipal committees, the BJP bagged 12, while the JJP won two. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also opened its account with one committee, while Independents bagged 13, as per officials.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to congratulate the BJP candidates who won from their seats.
"Many congratulations to all the candidates of the BJP who won the local body elections. This victory of yours is a victory of the trust of the people, which has been continuing towards the BJP since 2014. This victory is dedicated to the hardworking workers of the party," he said.
The counting of votes had started at 8 am on Wednesday. More than 70 percent of voters cast their ballots in the election.
While the BJP, JJP, INLD and AAP fought the election on their respective party symbols, several candidates of the Congress fought as Independents.
(With inputs from PTI.)
