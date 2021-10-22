Harish Chaudhary Replaces Harish Rawat as Congress Party's Punjab In-Charge

Rawat had been wanting to focus on plans for Uttarakhand Assembly elections and had requested the party to relieve him from the post of the Punab Congress in-charge.

Harish Rawat on Wednesday, 20 October, declared the same on Twitter, saying in a series of tweets in Hindi: “On the one hand, I have my duty towards my Janmabhoomi (Uttarakhand) and on the other, I have to serve my karmabhoomi (Punjab).”

He added, “As elections approach, a person’s full time will have to be given to both the places.”

"I have made up my mind that I will request the party leadership to allow me to dedicate myself completely to Uttarakhand. Therefore, the party should relieve me of my responsibilities in Punjab," the leader added.