Guwahati Civic Poll Results: The Story Behind BJP's Sweep & AAP's Emergence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad, have won a massive victory in the recently concluded Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections, winning 58 wards out of 60. The BJP won 52 and AGP 6. The surprise element in the result was that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one ward and secured a vote share of about 11 percent, emerging as number 3 in terms of both seats and vote share.

The AAP is showcasing this as proof of its emergence in Assam, after it opened its account during the recent civic polls in Tinsukia and Dhemaji in Upper Assam.

So what's the story behind the AAP's emergence in Guwahati?