Gujarat Civic Polls: Five Key Questions on BJP, Cong, AAP & AIMIM

The BJP has once again taken control of all six corporations in the Gujarat urban local body elections. It has won comfortable majorities in the Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar corporations. Here's the reported tally:

Surat: BJP 93, AAP 27

Rajkot: BJP 68, Congress 4

Jamnagar: BJP 57

Bhavnagar: BJP 44, Congress 8

Vadodara: BJP 69, Congress 7

In Ahmedabad, the final tally is still pending. According to Zee 24 Kalak, as of 6:30 pm, BJP was leading in 160 seats, Congress in 15 and AIMIM in 8 out of 192 seats.

There are five important questions that need to be asked regarding the results.