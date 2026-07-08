Dry State, Wet Reality: Documents Reveal Huge Loopholes in Gujarat's Prohibition

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“What kind of prohibition is this?” Member of Parliament Umesh Patel asked while speaking on The Health Security–National Security Cess Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha earlier on 5 December 2025. Pointing to contradictions in Gujarat’s liquor policy, Patel said that legal permits for alcohol consumption are issued in the state, 77 hotels have been granted licences to serve liquor, and alcohol consumption is even permitted in GIFT City. “Liquor is sold, permits are issued, yet there is still a ban in place,” he said, adding that a black market worth an estimated ₹25,000–30,000 crore is flourishing in Gujarat.