Get Payment From Them but Work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP Workers

"You (BJP workers) can stay in that party but work for AAP. Many of them get paid (by BJP), so take the payment from there but work for us, because we do not have money," he said.

"When we form a government, we will provide free electricity, and this will apply to your houses as well. We will provide you with free, 24-hour power, and build good schools for your children where they will get free education. We will ensure free and quality treatment for your family members and offer Rs 1,000 to women (as allowance) in your family," he said.

Appealing to the saffron party workers, Kejriwal said there is no point staying in the BJP and ensuring its victory again after 27 years of rule.