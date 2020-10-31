Modi in Gujarat: Is BJP Worried About Cong’s Revival in Bypolls?

The highlight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day trip to Gujarat was his visit to the Statue of Unity for the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31 October. However, his visit also coincided with another important development in the state – the ongoing by-elections to eight Assembly seats.

Many see Modi's visit as an attempt to add weight to the BJP's campaign for the eight bypolls scheduled for 3 November and a proof of the party's nervousness.