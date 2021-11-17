No One Can be Stopped From Eating Non Veg Food: Guj BJP Chief Clarifies Amid Row

"If they (food stall owners) don’t maintain hygiene, they can face appropriate action. But BJP will never think of stopping them or removing them. They are poor people whose lives depend on this. We will try to help them no matter who it is, selling whatever," Paatil said, according to The Indian Express.

There is one minister who had said that there is encroachment of footpaths because of these carts, because of which they should be removed, Paatil said.

"But he (the minister) as well as all the (city) mayors have been told that there is no plan to stop them," the BJP chief added, saying that "no such decision will be implemented as municipal corporations, which have sought to ban, have been informed to avoid taking such decisions."