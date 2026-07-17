Gujarat: A Beard, Niqab, Using Arabic Words Might Now Mean You're 'Radicalised'

The Home Department of the Government of Gujarat has formally approved and operationalised specialised Anti-Radicalisation Cells (ARC) across all district and commissionerate offices under a new institutional framework.
A “radicalised individual” is one who “suddenly grows a beard, wears a niqab, frequently uses Arabic words, shows strong opposition to the events happening to the Muslim community in the world, and changes behaviour after traveling abroad to places like Afghanistan or Middle East”, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), issued by the State Intelligence Bureau for the ARCs.
The framework mandates rigorous surveillance, in coordination with local SOG, prison administration, and State IB officers, and demands that monthly performance forms be submitted by the fifth of every month. The Quint has accessed the SOP.
As per the official document, the state intelligence agency classifies a “radical individual as one who, driven by extremist views, engages in anti-national activities to harm the unity and integrity of the country, creates an atmosphere of fear, and tries to make people follow their views while propagating the belief that only their religion is right”.
To combat this, the branch has established a five-step field roadmap beginning with a prevention phase that requires “keeping a watch on social media, online forums, messaging platforms, suspicious networks, extremist preachers, communal organisations, radicalised individuals in prison, and Salafi or Wahhabi influencers”.
Under this prevention phase, field officers are also required to verify radicalisation inputs on the ground, develop more sources in designated “red zone areas”, and monitor the activities of individuals with “extremist ideologies” when they visit specific areas.
Defining Radicalism
The detection phase of the SOP explicitly lists indicators to identify “at-risk” individuals based on behaviour, activity, digital footprints, and community interactions. The document reads that “while identifying radicalism, the following points should also be considered.”
"Suddenly growing a beard, wearing a niqab, frequent use of Arabic words," reducing relationships with friends and family, and showing strong opposition to the events happening to the Muslim community in the world, "singing the praises of terrorists, changing behaviour after traveling abroad (Afghanistan, Middle East)."
Purchasing fertilisers including potassium nitrate, sulphur, ammonium nitrate, as well as LPG cylinders, frequently visiting forest-like areas, keeping in touch with individuals living in Gulf, PoK, Afghanistan through encrypted apps, withdrawing large amounts of cash.
Downloading encrypted apps like VPN, Signal, Element on mobile, being members of extremist Telegram groups, following ISIS/AQ accounts, sharing Nasheeds, Dabiq/Rumiyah magazines, using cryptocurrency (especially Monero) without any visible income.
Visiting radical networks, Arabic colleges/madrasas, performs I'tikaf before organised activities, abruptly leaves education and job citing Islamic duty, visits radical religious leaders after being released from prison.
Once identified, physical dossiers must be opened for these “radical individuals” and updated every month while keeping a continuous watch on their physical movements and media presence.
The SOP also mandates obtaining complete details and keeping records on all Maulanas teaching in madrasas to check if they maintain contact with organisations holding “fundamentalist ideologies”, alongside keeping an accurate record of all offences registered against “radical people”.
'De-Radicalisation' Mechanisms
For the intervention and rehabilitation phases, the SOP requires verifying the backgrounds and creating lists of influential leaders, social media influencers, NGOs, linguistic experts, religious experts, psychologists, and educational experts who can assist in “de-radicalisation”.
The Cell plans to utilise social media influencers to promote posts that counter “radical content” and organise counselling sessions involving family members, religious experts, and psychiatrists.
The guidelines dictate keeping all counselling information secret, helping individuals reintegrate into education or employment, and initiating legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UA(P)A) if a cognisable offence is perpetrated.
Furthermore, community policing activities such as seminars, sports competitions, job fairs, skill development programs, and monthly lecture sessions inside madrasas and mosques must be organised and reported.
The final monitoring phase instructs field officers to submit monthly activity watch reports for “de-radicalised individuals” and maintain strict prison surveillance by keeping “radical inmates” away from other prisoners and religious preachers, limiting their visitors, and watching those who arrive to offer legal or financial help.
'Could Attract Police Profiling...'
The operationalisation of this cell has triggered a political storm, with multiple leaders calling out institutionalised communal profiling. Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and CPI(M) Leader Dr. John Brittas, in an urgent review , addressed to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel, expressed deep concern over the broad terms used in the SOP.
Dr. Brittas stated that the reported extracts of the SOP are deeply disquieting as they appear to define a “radical individual” in broad terms and list behavioural indicators that include ordinary manifestations of religious identity and constitutionally protected conduct, risking treating them as grounds for police suspicion.
He argued that profiling primarily on the basis of religion, appearance, language, and dress raises profound constitutional concerns under Articles 14, 19, 21, 25, and 26, warning that policies that appear to stigmatise an entire community risk alienating precisely those citizens whose partnership is indispensable in combating extremism, demanding the framework be kept in abeyance.
Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain stated in a that the BJP continues to foster an atmosphere where religious identity itself becomes suspect under the shadow of radicalisation, while hate campaigns and vigilantism by “Hindutva groups” escape scrutiny.
He noted that such selective policing weakens communal harmony, erodes constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, and deepens mistrust between citizens and the state.
He urged the Gujarat administration to refrain from creating unnecessary barriers to the peaceful practice of religion and ensure that law enforcement stays strictly guided by constitutional principles rather than explicit religious profiling.