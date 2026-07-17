Gujarat: A Beard, Niqab, Using Arabic Words Might Now Mean You're 'Radicalised'

As per the official document, the state intelligence agency classifies a “radical individual as one who, driven by extremist views, engages in anti-national activities to harm the unity and integrity of the country, creates an atmosphere of fear, and tries to make people follow their views while propagating the belief that only their religion is right”.

To combat this, the branch has established a five-step field roadmap beginning with a prevention phase that requires “keeping a watch on social media, online forums, messaging platforms, suspicious networks, extremist preachers, communal organisations, radicalised individuals in prison, and Salafi or Wahhabi influencers”.

Under this prevention phase, field officers are also required to verify radicalisation inputs on the ground, develop more sources in designated “red zone areas”, and monitor the activities of individuals with “extremist ideologies” when they visit specific areas.