Govt Should Ensure Peace Is Restored: RSS’ Joshi on Delhi Violence
The government should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi, RSS General Secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said in Nagpur on Thursday, 27 February.
Talking to reporters, Joshi added that nobody has the right to take the law into their hands.
Violence which broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law has thus far claimed 34 lives. Over 200 people have been injured in the violence.
