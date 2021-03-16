Govt in Delhi Means L-G, Says Bill Introduced by Centre in LS

Reacting to the bill, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of an attempt to run the Delhi government through the backdoor, giving more power to the Lieutenant Governor.

"This amendment by the BJP is an attempt by the Centre to govern Delhi by the back door. There should be a legislative assembly for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. This Assembly should have the power to make laws for the whole and any part of the subjects list that matters in Delhi," Sisodia said, added IANS.

"After this amendment, Delhi government will be dependent on L-G office on every single file to get necessary approval from it before implementing. What is the meaning of having an elected government and the Council of Ministers when it has no power?” Sisodia added.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had opposed the move in a tweet. “We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional n anti-democracy move (sic)," Kejriwal had written on Twitter.