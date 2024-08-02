Woman Groped in Posh Lucknow Area: CM Singles Out 2 Men From Over a Dozen

"On any festival, be it Chhath or Deepawali, a jewelry-laden 16-year-old girl can now step out on a scooty at midnight on Uttar Pradesh's roads without any fear".

This is what Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally in UP in October 2021.

Cut to 31 July, 2024. This is what happened.

As heavy rains lashed Lucknow, a couple tried to wade through water on the inundated underpass near the city's famous Taj Hotel, when they were accosted by a mob of men. The men, mostly in their 20s, surrounded the couple and splashed water on them, making it impossible for them to pass through. But the couple's ordeal didn't stop there.

The rider lost balance and the female who was riding pillion, fell off the two-wheeler and on to the water. Soon the mob of men began targeting her and at one point, one of the hooligans allegedly touched the woman inappropriately while she was trying to escape.

A 26-second video of the entire incident has gone viral and sparked outrage, especially as it all happened in the heart of the city, barely 2 km from the official residence of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.