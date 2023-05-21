Courting 'Baba' Dhirendra Shastri: What Godman's Visit Means For BJP in Bihar

Bihar, among all the states in the country, has witnessed the dominance of caste over religion in elections, particularly in voting patterns, according to a political observer, who did not want to be named.

"While religious issues can generate a certain atmosphere and mobilise the crowds in Bihar, the most influential factor in voting is the caste equation and the alliances formed on the basis of it. The BJP hasn't been able to make in-roads in shifting the focus from caste-based voting to religion-based voting, not to the extent that they prefer," he said.

"So, it is anticipated that the BJP might encounter significant challenges in managing the intricate caste equations of Bihar in the upcoming general elections. But senior BJP leaders are once again trying to cement the religious angle among the masses," he concluded.