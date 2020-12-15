BJP Sweep, AAP Debut: 3 Key Trends from Goa Zilla Parishad Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Zilla Parishad elections in Goa, winning 33 out of 49 seats, restricting the Congress to just four.

The other significant development was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opening its account in the state, winning from Benaulim.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party won three, the NCP one and Independents seven.

Here are three important trends in these elections: