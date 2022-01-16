ADVERTISEMENT

Goa: Alexio Reginaldo Quits TMC a Month After Joining it From Congress

The former working president of the Congress in Goa had joined the Trinamool Congress in December 2021.

Ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, Alexio Reginaldo, the former working president of the Congress in Goa who had joined the Trinamool Congress in December 2021, resigned from the party on Sunday, 16 January.

His resignation comes within a month of joining the party. Reginaldo is likely to re-join the Congress party.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for 14 February.

Meanwhile, Michael Lobo, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Calangute and Goa's state Cabinet minister, who joined the Congress party on Tuesday, 11 January, asked Reginaldo to re-join the Congress party.

"To strengthen the Congress party and to boost our purpose of forming Congress government in 2022 in Goa, I request Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco to join us back," said Michael Lobo on Twitter.
