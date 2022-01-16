Goa: Alexio Reginaldo Quits TMC a Month After Joining it From Congress

Ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, Alexio Reginaldo, the former working president of the Congress in Goa who had joined the Trinamool Congress in December 2021, resigned from the party on Sunday, 16 January.

His resignation comes within a month of joining the party. Reginaldo is likely to re-join the Congress party.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for 14 February.

Meanwhile, Michael Lobo, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Calangute and Goa's state Cabinet minister, who joined the Congress party on Tuesday, 11 January, asked Reginaldo to re-join the Congress party.