'Shameful': TMC Slams Giriraj Singh Over 'Thumka' Remark Against Mamata Banerjee

Taking to X, the TMC slammed Singh, calling his comments and gestures "inappropriate".

"It's evident that the BJP leaders find it incredibly hard to fathom a woman in power challenging their authority. Their archaic mindset, steeped in gender biases, is blatantly on display," they said.

Later, Singh said that his comments had been misinterpreted, and claimed that the TMC were trying to "create confusion" over the issue.

"I have said that Mamata didi, the state that is suffering from corruption and where the rights of the poor are being snatched, you're making 'Jashn' there. Is saying 'Jashn' similar to 'thumka'?" he told news agency ANI.

"The people of TMC are trying to raise this issue to create confusion in people. This is my right to say that there's poverty, unemployment and corruption and the CM was present in the Film festival," the BJP leader added.

In response, the TMC responded with all guns blazing, claiming that the Union Minister was trying to "backtrack" on his comments amid the criticism.

"@girirajsinghbjp's attempts to backpedal on his derogatory remarks against Smt. @MamataOfficial are not just feeble but outright dishonest. This video evidence shows him to not just be uttering the words 'thumka' twice but also making gestures that leave no room for misinterpretation," the party said.