‘Nothing For Our Welfare’: Farmers Respond to Budget 2021 

"This Budget is useless. There's nothing in it for farmers," said Ajay Malik, a farmer from Saharanpur district in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Malik is among the lakhs of farmers protesting against the Union government's farm laws.

The Quint spoke to a number of farmers at the Ghazipur protest site on Delhi's North Eastern border and asked them what they thought of the Budget.

"We hoped that the Budget would reduce the electricity costs for farmers. That hasn't happened," said Krishna Pal Gujjar, a farmer from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

"We had hoped that the government will reduce our electricity bill and make diesel cheaper. The government did nothing," said Yogendra, a farmer from Saharanpur.