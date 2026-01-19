'Jailed for Hindutva': How Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Won Jalna Civic Polls

‘A hero who went to prison for the cause of Hindutva…’

‘A leader who won’t let love jihad snatch Hindu daughters from the community…’

‘A former corporator and social worker who ensured maximum development…’

These were some of the ways in which some voters perceive Shrikant Jagannath Pangarkar, one of the key accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, in Jalna Municipal Corporation’s Ward 13D.

“The election and that matter (the Gauri Lankesh murder case) have got nothing to do with each other,” Pangarkar told the media in Jalna a week before polling for the municipal elections on 15 January. In the results declared last week, Pangarkar emerged victorious.