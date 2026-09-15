Who Sculpts the Body, Who Sculpts the Face? How Caste Shapes Ganesh Murti-Making

The Quint spoke to a craftsman from the Yadav community who worked in Delhi as a daily-wage labourer for three months leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi and wished to remain anonymous.

He shared that, like him, his earlier generations, including his father and grandfather, had also been involved in pottery-making. However, they had never made deities. He was the first in his family to do so, as the craft had been dying and there were not many avenues left.

He said that people from his caste were given the work of making the frame or mould, while the faces of the idols were made only by Kumhars or craftsmen from other dominant castes, such as Baniya and Brahmin.

He told The Quint that, since he had never had the opportunity to learn the skill, he did not feel confident making the faces now. When asked about his views on this, he said that the communities had adjusted and found work accordingly.

Many artisans shared this forced acceptance of labour segregation. Some had internalised the caste hierarchy by accepting their lack of access to the skill, while others did so out of economic necessity, as they needed to earn a living. Many experienced both.