Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack against the Gandhi family on Wednesday, 24 June, stating, “one dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests.” This comes in the midst of a escalating war of words between the Congress and the BJP in the backdrop of the India-China border tensions.In a series of tweets, Nadda hit out at the Gandhis. “One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the Opposition asking questions to the Government,” he wrote.Full Blown Crisis: Sonia-Manmohan Attack Govt on China at CWC MeetHe stated that it is the Opposition’s right to ask questions. Further adding that the all-party meeting that took place after the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley saw healthy deliberations. Several leaders of the Opposition gave their valuable inputs and ‘they also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead’ he added.But then wrote, “One family was an exception. Any guesses who?”“A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait.”JP Nadda, BJP President ‘Mere Wordplay’: JP Nadda On Manmohan Singh’s Statement on LadakhIn his final tweet, the BJP chief levelled one more accusation without naming anyone.Nadda’s attack against the Gandhi family comes at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been criticising the government for allegedly giving up Indian land to China amid simmering border tensions between the two countries.‘Has China Occupied Indian Land?’ Says Rahul Gandhi, BJP Hits Back