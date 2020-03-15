Four Gujarat Cong MLAs Resign From Assembly Ahead of RS Polls

Four Congress MLAs in Gujarat have tendered their resignation to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi ahead of the election to the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state to be held on 26 March.

The four Congress legislators tendered their resignation on Saturday, which Trivedi has accepted. Trivedi told this to PTI on 15 March, Sunday.

He said he will announce the names of the legislators in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

"Four Congress MLAs tendered their resignation to me on Saturday, and I will announce their names in the Assembly tomorrow," he said.

With this, the strength of the Congress party in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly has come down to 69 from 73.