Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Quits Congress After 46 Years
Ashwani Kumar was the Union Law and Justice Minister in Manmohan Singh's Cabinet in 2012-2013.
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister for Law and Justice Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party on Tuesday, 15 February.
In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said that he can "best subserve larger national causes outside the Party-fold."
"I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters," he said.
Kumar has thrice been a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab – 2002–2004, 2004, and 2010–2016.
He was the Union Law and Justice Minister in Manmohan Singh's Cabinet in 2012-2013.
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
