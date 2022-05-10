Former TDP Minister P Narayana Held for Class 10 Paper Leak, Party Lashes Out

According to the police, the deans of Narayana schools would bribe clerical staff at the education department and get the list of invigilators and bribe them as well to get the question papers from the exam centre. They would then get subject experts to quickly prepare the answers and circulate them to their students with the collusion of invigilators or other staff at the exam centres, police have alleged.

The leak of the Telugu paper on 27 April happened as per the instruction of Narayana, according to the police who said that vice principal Giridhar Reddy had prepared answers to some of the questions on that day and forwarded them to known teachers to be circulated further. Police have alleged that Giridhar Reddy also posted the question paper on a Whatsapp group of Chittoor press reporters, in order to defame the YSRCP government.

The names of former minister Narayana and the dean of another Narayana school in Tirupati have also been added to the case, which has been booked under Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 5 (Prevention of leakage by person entrusted with examination work) read with 8 and 10 of The Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.