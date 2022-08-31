Former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

A local court on Wednesday, 31 August, sent former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu to judicial remand for two weeks in connection with alleged irregularities in food grain transportation tenders.

Ashu was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar who sent the Congress leader to jail.

Earlier, the court had remanded the former minister in the custody of the vigilance bureau till 27 August. It had extended his remand on Saturday and then again on Monday for two more days.

The defence counsel had termed the whole case as “false and frivolous”.