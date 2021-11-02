Special PMLA Court Sends Anil Deshmukh to ED Custody Till 6 November

A Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday, 2 November, sent former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 6 November in connection with extortion and a money laundering case.

Deshmukh had been produced before the special holiday court earlier on Tuesday, nearly 12 hours after he was arrested by the agency.

ASG Anil Singh, representing ED, on Tuesday claimed to have strong evidence against the former home minister. The agency had sought custody of at least 14 days to investigate further.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Deshmukh clarified that the petition in this case is still pending in Supreme Court and also stated that the former politician has not been keeping well.