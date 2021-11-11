Former J&K Dy CM Nirmal Singh Served JDA Notice, Asked to Raze 'Illegal' House

Former J&K Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nirmal Singh was served a demolition notice by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) for raising an "illegally-constructed" house.

The JDA has asked him to remove his house within five days, reported news agency IANS on Wednesday, 10 November.

"Now, therefore in exercise of power conferred under section 7 (3) Control of Building Operation Act, 1988 read with Resolution No JDA/CTP/BPC/26-B dated: 06-10-2007 of the Building Operations Controlling Authority Jammu Local Area you are hereby directed to remove the illegal construction on your own level within five days from the date of issuance of the order," the notice stated.

The notice dated 8 November further said that if the house is not demolished within five days, the JDA will have it removed by its enforcement wing.