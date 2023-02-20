Former Gujarat Governor & Delhi BJP President Om Prakash Kohli Passes Away At 87
Kohli's last rites will be performed at the Nigam Bodh Ghat on Tuesday, 21 February.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Former governor of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Prakash Kohli passed away on Monday, 20 February.
Details: The 87-year-old Kohli was unwell for the past two to three months and he passed away at a hospital in Noida, BJP leaders said, reported news agency PTI.
They further added that last rites will be performed at the Nigam Bodh Ghat on Tuesday, 21 February.
Condolences: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kohli played a key role in strengthening BJP in Delhi.
"Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.
In a tweet in Hindi, Home Minister Amit Shah said that, "Received the sad news of the demise of former Governor of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Om Prakash Kohli. Kohli ji's life as a teacher, worker and administrator was inspiring to all. I express my condolences to his family members in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti."
In memory:
Kohli served as the 19th governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019.
He commenced his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and worked with the ABVP, the Delhi University Students Union and the Delhi University Teachers Association in various capacities, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.
He took over as the president of the Delhi BJP in January 1991 and held the post for three months.
He was also a member of Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2000.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: BJP Delhi BJP Om Prakash Kohli
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.