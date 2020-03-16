Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Nominated to Rajya Sabha

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated to Rajya Sabha, a government notification said on Monday, 16 March.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," the notification said.

The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi.