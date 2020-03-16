Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Nominated to Rajya Sabha
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated to Rajya Sabha, a government notification said on Monday, 16 March.
A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," the notification said.
The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi.
Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from 3 October 2018 to 17 November 2019. He headed a five-judge bench that gave the verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute on 9 November last year. He retired as CJI later that month. He also headed the benches that ruled on matters like entry of women in Sabarimala temple and Rafale fighter jet deal.
Last year in April, a woman employee of the apex court had accused the former CJI of sexual harassment. A three-judge in-house Supreme Court inquiry panel headed by current CJI SA Bobde dismissed the complaint against him.
Born on 18 November 1954, Gogoi did his schooling in Don Bosco School Dibrugarh before studying history in Delhi University's St Stephen's College.
Son of former Assam Chief Minister Keshab Chandra Gogoi, he was enrolled as an advocate in 1978. He practised in the Gauhati High Court on constitutional, taxation and company matters.
