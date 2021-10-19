Former BJP Leader Babul Supriyo Resigns as Asansol MP Weeks After Joining TMC
Babul Supriyo had earlier stated that holding the post would be immoral since he was elected on a BJP ticket.
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday, 19 October resigned as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asansol Lok Sabha (LS) constituency after meeting LS Speaker Om Birla at the latter's residence in Delhi.
Supriyo's resignation came just days after he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), months after the party's sweeping victory in the Assembly polls.
"My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career through the BJP. I thank PM Modi and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep the seat for myself," he said, as quoted by ANI, after meeting Birla.
He also said that Suvendu Adhikari should ask his father and brother to resign as MPs as both are not a part of the TMC anymore. Adhikari had switched from the TMC to the BJP just months ahead of the Assemble polls in West bengal that concluded on 2 May.
After joining the TMC, Supriyo had stated that holding the post would be immoral since he was elected on a BJP ticket.
Supriyo on had also tweeted to say that he will resign as soon as he gets an appointment with Birla.
Supriyo, who had joined the Trinamool Congress on 18 September.
Babul won from Asansol parliamentary constituency twice – in 2014 and in 2019. He was also became Union Minister-of-State in the Narendra Modi ministry.
