Former BJP Leader Babul Supriyo Resigns as Asansol MP Weeks After Joining TMC

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday, 19 October resigned as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asansol Lok Sabha (LS) constituency after meeting LS Speaker Om Birla at the latter's residence in Delhi.

Supriyo's resignation came just days after he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), months after the party's sweeping victory in the Assembly polls.