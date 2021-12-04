Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah Passes Away at 88
Rosaiah had reportedly been ill for a while and breathed his last in Hyderabad in the early hours of December 4.
Senior Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah, who served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and as Governor of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, passed away on 4 December. Rosaiah, who was 88-years-old, had reportedly been ill for a while.
Following an active political career spanning nearly six decades, he retired from active politics in 2016 after the completion of his term as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
According to reports, Rosaiah’s blood pressure had begun to drop in the early hours of Saturday, December 4, and he breathed his last while being taken to a hospital in Hyderabad.
Rosaiah was born in Vemuru of Guntur districts’ Tenali in 1933. Rosaiah took over as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from September 2009 to December 2010, after the death of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
Prior to that, he had been serving as the Finance Minister in YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet. Rosaiah had also served as Finance Minister in the cabinets of Marri Chenna Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, and others. He holds a record for presenting the state budget 15 times on the Assembly floor. He has also served as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Rosaiah was sworn in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu in 2011, and after the completion of his five-year term, retired in 2016 from his political career spanning over 60 years. Rosaiah also served as the interim Governor of Karnataka for two months in 2014, after HR Bharadwaj’s term ended in July that year, until Vajubhai Valla took over the post in September.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy, and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu have all condoled his death.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
