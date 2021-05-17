From Dera to RSS, JS Vedanti Took on Many to Protect Akal Takht

Former Akal Takht Jathedar - Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti - passed away due to a heart attack in Amritsar on Saturday 15 May.

Condolences came in from across the political spectrum - from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Most of the leaders offering condolences emphasised on Vedanti's religious knowledge - for instance PM Modi described Vedanti as "scholarly and humble" and Bibi Jagir Kaur stressed on his "knowledge of the Gurbani".

No doubt, Vedanti was deeply respected for his knowledge, but that's not all that was to him.

An extremely important aspect of Joginder Singh Vedanti was the assertion of his independence as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht.