Former Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party Chief Deepak Bali Joins BJP
The induction ceremony took place at the BJP office in Dehradun.
A day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party, Deepak Bali, the former state chief of the party's Uttarakhand unit, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday, 14 June, in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP state chief Madan Kaushik.
Bali's induction ceremony took place at the BJP office in Dehradun.
This comes just weeks after another AAP leader, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retired), who was the party's CM candidate for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand, also tendered his resignation and joined the BJP.
In a resignation letter posted on Facebook, Bali wrote, “I am not comfortable with the working strategies of the party. I am not only resigning from the party’s state president post also from the primary membership of the party.”
