‘Forced to Return’: Yashwant Sinha on Politics and National Issues

Just weeks ahead of elections in West Bengal, former Union Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Saturday, 13 March.

“The only aim of the ruling party is to win elections, wherever they happen. The party during Atalji and the party now are very different. Atalji believed in consensus. Today's government believes in crushing," said Sinha after taking the party flag at the Trinamool headquarters in Kolkata.