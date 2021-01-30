Five TMC Leaders Flying in To Delhi Today To Meet Shah, Join BJP

Trinamool MLA from Bali, Baishali Dalmiya, former MLA and five-term civic chief of Ranaghat Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal are also flying to New Delhi along with Banerjee.

As per NDTV, Shah will virtually join the Sunday's mega BJP rally at Dumurjala in Howrah, which will take place as scheduled. Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani will participate in the rally and will be accompanied by other state leaders along with the new entrants.

A poll strategy meeting was held by the Trinamool on Friday, 29 January, where they took a decision to focus on campaigning instead of the exodus of party leaders.

(With inputs from NDTV)