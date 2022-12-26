Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted to AIIMS Delhi: Report
Nirmala Sitharaman was reportedly hospitalised at 12:00 pm.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 27 December, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, news agency PTI reported.
Sitharaman was reportedly hospitalised at 12:00 pm, PTI reported quoting sources. The reasons behind her hospitalisation are yet unknown.
The development comes just two days after the adjournment of the Winter Session of the Parliament on 23 December.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
