Madan Mitra's Latest Football Anthem is An Opposition Diss Track At Best

Lately however, there have been a flurry of personal attacks being made between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Recently, TMC Minister Akhil Giri made a derogatory comment about President Droupadi Murmu while attacking Adhikari. Adhikari too have made a series of defamatory comments against TMC leaders since he switched over.

With the panchayat elections approaching, such attacks will become a mainstay in most news and political cycles, enjoying the short-term memory of the voter.