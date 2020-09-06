Faulty GST Destroyed Informal Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Keeping up his attack on the government, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government on the GST, alleging that it was the second big blow to the unorganised sector of the economy and that its faulty implementation had destroyed the economy.

In his third video of a series, Rahul Gandhi said that the GST was the UPA's idea of easy taxation but the NDA has made it “complex and complicated”.

“The GST implemented by NDA government is different as four slabs of taxes are there to the tune of 28 percent, it's very complicated and very difficult to understand,” he said.

The small and medium businesses can't comply with this tax procedure but the big companies can hire as many accountants as possible, he added.