‘Grateful but Can’t Be Opposition Presidential Candidate’: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday, 18 June, turned down the proposal to be the joint Opposition's potential candidate for the upcoming presidential polls.

This comes right after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar too 'humbly declined' the offer on Wednesday.

After Pawar, the names of Abdullah and former diplomat Gopal Krishna Gandhi, had been proposed.

In a statement on Twitter, his party quoted the former CM saying that this decision was a result of J&K passing through a critical juncture.