'Might Go to Court': Farooq Abdullah on Inclusion of Non-Local Voters in J&K
Abdullah convened an 'all-party' meet attended by Mehbooba Mufti, MY Tarigami, and others on Monday.
An "all-party" meeting presided over by National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah was held on Monday, 22 August, to discuss the inclusion of "non-local voters" in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami, and leaders from the Shiv Sena.
However, Sajad Lone's People’s Conference and Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party did not attend, news agency PTI reported.
"We all parties are against this new law. We are also thinking about going to court over this," Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI.
"We'll invite the leaders of all national parties to Jammu and Kashmir in September and keep our issues before them," the NC leader added.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also held a meeting in the union territory to deliberate on a counter strategy against the NC-led meeting.
The decision to include 25 lakh new voters in J&K, including outsiders, was announced by Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar, drawing condemnation by several leaders.
The PDP also undertook a protest march in Srinagar on 19 August against the move.
'Misrepresentation of Facts': J&K Admin
However, the J&K administration said that reports of the likely addition of lakhs of new voters was a "misrepresentation of facts by vested interests."
Dissatisfied with the clarification, the NC decided to conduct the meeting, saying that the administration had not addressed their main concern regarding whether "outsiders" will be allowed to cast their ballots.
Explaining why he wouldn't be a part of the meeting, Lone said, "One lady (Mehbooba Mufti) says call an all party meeting and the other makes (phone) calls for it. Also tell me, how much can we pretend? We abuse each other politically 24 hours a day. I have hurled abuses at them yesterday, they have done it day before. How long can we pretend that everything is hunky dory."
However, he added that if anything productive comes out of the meeting, his party would support it.
(With inputs from PTI.)
