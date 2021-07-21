Delhi Government Gives Green Signal For Farmers' Protest Tomorrow: Reports

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has permitted farmers to stage protest at Jantar Mantar between 11 am & 5 pm from 22 July to 9 August, reported news agency ANI.

The protest is allowed to have a maximum of 200 protestors at a given time.

Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha & Joint CP Jaspal Singh of Delhi Police visited Jantar Mantar ahead of the protest. The police has also allowed permission for the protest, reported NDTV, quoting sources.

"Our 200 people will go from Singhu border in 4-5 buses tomorrow. We'll gather (from different protest sites) at Singhu border & head towards (Jantar Mantar). We'll protest at Jantar Mantar until the Monsoon session of Parliament is over," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait.

The DDMA has changed its guidelines with regard to COVID gatherings in view of this protest, said the NDTV report.