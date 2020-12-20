Farmer Protests Will Be Resolved Soon: Khattar After Meeting Tomar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar discussed how to find a resolution around the farmers' protest with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, 18 December.
This was the second meeting that was held between the two leaders since the protests first broke out, over three weeks ago, as per reports.
Hindustan Times quoted Khattar as saying: "A solution to this issue (farmers’ protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon."
Defending the laws he said, “Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefiting farmers."
Tomar, too, assured that the deadlock will find a resolution before year’s end.
Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab and Haryana, had streamed into Delhi earlier in November and have been camping an entry points of the capital since demanding the scrapping of the three laws.
The protesting farmers have now threatened to intensify protests against the three legislations and block the Gazipur border between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
