Modi Repeals Farm Laws: Why No U-Turn on CAA? There Are 5 Angles to This

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that his government will be repealing the three farm laws sparked one big question - why didn't the government take a similar U-Turn on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Like the farm laws, the CAA sparked widespread protests. While it is unfair to compare two moments, it is safe to say that in terms of scale both movements were quite formidable and among the biggest mass protests India has seen.

It is quite possible that the Modi government will bring back a modified version of the farm laws after the UP polls or if it gets re-elected in 2024. But as of now, it has taken a complete and public U-Turn.

Why didn't it take a similar U-Turn on the CAA as it did on the farm laws? There are five aspects to this.