‘All They Say Is Modi Is Always Right’: Punjab BJP Gen Secy Quits

“When a farmaan is issued, you cannot oppose. We are told that if Modi has decided then it must be right. No one cares about farmers,” Malwinder Singh Kang said after resigning as the general secretary of BJP's Punjab unit.

Kang, who was a prominent Sikh face of the BJP in Punjab, has quit in protest against new agriculture legislations introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

The legislations have sparked massive protests across Punjab.