‘Face Fresh Elections’: Fadnavis Responds to Uddhav’s Challenge

Lashing out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 16 February, for challenging the BJP to topple the state government, former CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Instead of challenging us, the Sena should dissolve the government and face fresh elections. The people of Maharashtra will show the Sena its place.”

Speaking at an agricultural awards function in Jalgaon on 15 February, Thackeray had reportedly said, “I am the son of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray who accepted and threw challenges. I challenge the BJP to topple my government today itself instead of waiting till April when operation lotus is likely to be activated (by the BJP).”