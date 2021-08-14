Extortion cases: Thane Police issues lookout notices against Param Bir Singh
The ex-police commissioner is alleged to have threatened two persons with false cases if they failed to pay up.
On August 12, Thane police issued lookout notices against IPS officer and former Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh. The police further informed that two cases of extortion are registered against Singh and lookout notices are issued in both the cases.
While Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh confirmed the development, he refused to divulge further details.
Recently, on July 30 a case of conspiracy, extortion, assault, and robbery was registered against Param Bir Singh and 27 other people at Thane Nagar police station. The complainant, Ketan Tanna, alleged that they had extorted money under the pretext of implicating him in a false case.
In another instance, Sharad Agarwal, a businessman, in a statement to Kopri police claimed that he had been threatened at Param Bir Singh’s official bungalow – when he was the Thane Police Commissioner – that he would be falsely implicated in a case if he did not pay up. The case was registered on July 23.
