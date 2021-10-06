Exclusive | 'Country Isn't Safe With BJP': Pappu Yadav After Release From Jail

A local court in Bihar's Madhepura on Monday, 4 October, had acquitted four-time MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, in a 32-year-old kidnapping case.

Speaking to The Quint shortly after he was released from incarceration on Tuesday, 5 October, he remarked that the country isn't safe under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jan Adhikar Party leader Yadav, who had formerly served as a member of the Lok Sabha, had been lodged in jail for the last five months. He had been taken into police custody in May, initially for violating lockdown norms, and then had been arrested under the kidnapping case.