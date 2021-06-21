'Aam Aadmi’s Policewala': Kejriwal Welcomes Ex-IG Pratap to AAP
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal assured the people of Punjab that those guilty of the 2015 sacrilege case would be punished.
With barely a year to go for the Punjab Assembly elections, the state's former Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 21 June, reported news agency ANI.
Calling Pratap the ‘aam aadmi ka policewala’, Chief Minister Kejriwal welcomed the former cop to the party fold in Amritsar.
“Kunwar Vijay Pratap is not a politician. He was called ‘aam aadmi ka policewala’. We all are here to serve the nation. With this sentiment, he has joined the party today.”Arvind Kejriwal
Referring to the 2015 sacrilege case, in which the Guru Granth Sahib was desecrated, Kejriwal assured the people of Punjab that his party would ensure punishment for the culprits.
“I want to assure the people of Punjab that AAP will make sure that culprits in the Bargari sacrilege case will be punished and justice is served,” he said.
Kejriwal also said that the AAP Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab will be from the Sikh community, while adding that all of Punjab will be proud of the person.
Kejriwal is in Punjab to ramp-up support for the AAP in the state. "Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar," he had tweeted on Sunday.
In the 2016 Assembly elections, the AAP had won 20 out of 117 seats in Punjab.
