Ex Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy Won’t Contest Upcoming Polls: Cong
“He will look after the campaign and election management,” Puducherry Congress incharge said.
Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will not be contesting the 2021 assembly elections in Puducherry, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Puducherry Congress incharge informed ANI on Tuesday, 16 March.
“Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy will not contest the 2021 assembly elections in Puducherry. He will look after the campaign and election management.”Dinesh Gundu Rao
Narayanasamy’s name was also missing from the Congress Party’s first list of candidates contesting the upcoming assembly election in the state.
Names that have made it to the Congress Party’s list include Karthikeyan, P Selvanade, M Kanan, among others.
The Congress party will contest a total of 15 seats. Meanwhile DMK will contest 13 seats, and other allies will contest two.
