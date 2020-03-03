Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Moves Court for Anticipatory Bail
Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused of instigating the north-east Delhi riots last week and the prime suspect in the murder of intelligence officer Ankit Sharma, has moved for anticipatory bail in a Delhi court, ANI reported.
The plea will be heard on Wednesday, 4 March by district and sessions judge Sudhir Kumar Jain of the Karkardooma court. According to the Delhi police, Hussain has been absconding since after the riots.
Sharma’s body was recovered from a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh.
While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, ACP Ajit Kumar Singla said, “On the intervening night of 25-25 February, some people called us to inform that a councillor was trapped and was feeling insecure. Following which he was rescued from the lane.”
“There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain was rescued by police. The fact is that on 24 February night we received information that a counsellor is trapped and surrounded but when police checked he was found at his home,” MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO said.
According to the FIR which was registered on 27 February, on the basis of the complaint lodged by Ankit's father Ravinder, the goons had assembled at the residence of Hussain and were throwing petrol bombs from the rooftop.
On Tuesday, Ankit returned from his office at 5 pm and then went outside to buy groceries. When he did not return, the family started looking for him and later filed a missing report, the FIR stated.
They got to know from their neighbours that a body has been recovered from a drain later it was found to be that of Anikt, it said, adding the body had multiple stab injuries on the face, head, back and chest.
