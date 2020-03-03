Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Moves Court for Anticipatory Bail

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused of instigating the north-east Delhi riots last week and the prime suspect in the murder of intelligence officer Ankit Sharma, has moved for anticipatory bail in a Delhi court, ANI reported.

The plea will be heard on Wednesday, 4 March by district and sessions judge Sudhir Kumar Jain of the Karkardooma court. According to the Delhi police, Hussain has been absconding since after the riots.

Sharma’s body was recovered from a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, ACP Ajit Kumar Singla said, “On the intervening night of 25-25 February, some people called us to inform that a councillor was trapped and was feeling insecure. Following which he was rescued from the lane.”